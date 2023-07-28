Twitter to make dark mode default: Musk

San Francisco, July 28 As Twitter is being rebranded as X, its owner Elon Musk on Friday announced that the company will make dark mode default on the platform and "dim will be deleted."On Thursday, Musk said that the platform will soon "only" offer "dark mode" as "it is better in every way."

However, in response to a tweet on Friday, Musk said, "A lot of people have asked to keep light mode, so we will, but the default will be dark and dim will be deleted."

Many users expressed their thoughts on Musk's decision.

While one user requested, "Please don't get rid of dim," another said, "I actually prefer dim over dark mode, it has slightly more dimensionality."

When a user posted a picture of Musk entering into the financial app segment with the new X app, Musk replied: "The goal of my companies is simply to be as useful as possible, never to kill the competition."

"Competing to serve the people is a good thing," he added.

Musk had started hinting at the rebranding of Twitter as X on Sunday with a series of tweets, starting with one that said, "soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds."

On Monday, the X logo replaced the Twitter blue bird on the platform's web version.

The company also updated its Android app by replacing it with the new logo and name.

Musk on Tuesday clarified, "Twitter was acquired by X Corp both to ensure freedom of speech and as an accelerant for X, the everything app. This is not simply a company renaming itself, but doing the same thing."

"The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140 character messages going back and forth-- like birds tweeting-- but now you can post almost anything, including several hours of video."

He further said that in the coming months, the company will add comprehensive communications and the ability to conduct the "entire financial world."

Earlier this week, workers were seen removing letters from the iconic vertical sign at Twitter's headquarters.

However, the work was halted by the police.

