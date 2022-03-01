Uber 'Explore' to help users buy concert tickets, book restaurants

New Delhi, March 1 Ride-hailing app Uber on Tuesday introduced a new feature called 'Explore' that that will allow customers to browse and book experiences, including dinner reservations, live events and other fun activities.

When opening the Explore tab in the Uber app, riders will see places recommended to them based on categories including food and drink, art and culture, nightlife, music and shows, and more.

The feature is now live in 14 US cities and Mexico City.

"We plan to expand Explore to more cities in the coming weeks and months, along with more event opportunities and experiences offerings," the company said in a statement.

The company has selected some of the best places to explore, and for the top restaurants & bars, you'll get 15 per cent off your rides up to $10 for now. The deals will always be changing based on what's popular in your area.

"It will be easy to purchase tickets to events and experiences because you can pay conveniently with your Uber Wallet & Payment profile," it added.

The restaurant reservations are handled through a Yelp integration in the app.

Uber will feature that company's five-star ratings for restaurants in Explore.

"We've built Uber Explore to take our customers beyond the ride," said Adib Roumani, product lead for Uber Explore.

