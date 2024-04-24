Ultraviolette launches e-motorcycle 'F77 Mach 2' at Rs 2.99 lakh

New Delhi, April 24 Electric vehicle (EV) company Ultraviolette on Wednesday launched a new e-motorcycle -- the F77 Mach 2 -- at a starting price of Rs 2,99,000.

The higher-range F77 Mach 2 Recon comes at a special introductory price of Rs 3,99,000.

The F77 Mach 2 and the F77 Mach 2 Recon come in nine colour themes -- Stellar White, Supersonic Silver, Lightning Blue, Plasma Red, Turbo Red, Afterburner Yellow, Stealth Grey, Asteroid Grey, and Cosmic Grey.

The F77 Mach 2 will be available across the country in 15 cities in a phase-wise manner, with deliveries starting in May 2024.

"Drawing upon extensive data collected from real-world usage, the F77 Mach 2 incorporates state-of-the-art features, including the revolutionary VIOLETTE A.I. system," Niraj Rajmohan, CTO & Co-Founder, said in a statement.

According to the company, the F77 Mach 2 Recon offers a 323 km IDC range, the highest range on any production electric two-wheeler in Asia. It reaches from 0 to 60 kmph in a mere 2.8 seconds, achieving a top speed of 155 kmph.

The EV maker also introduced a 3-level Traction Control System in the F77 Mach 2, revolutionising electric motorcycle safety and performance. This technology ensures optimal traction and stability across diverse riding conditions.

"The advancements in Mach 2 are a result of the data we’ve collected from our vehicles as well as interactions with our customers over the last year and a half," Rajmohan said.

In addition, the motorcycle comes equipped with 10 levels of Regenerative Braking that offers enhanced convenience.

