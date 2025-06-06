UNESCO, IndiaAI Mission deliberate on developing safe and trusted AI

New Delhi, June 6 Tim Curtis, Director, UNESCO Regional Office for South Asia, has underscored the importance of adopting an ‘ethics-by-design’ approach to AI development, noting that true inclusivity requires not just functionality but the integration of core ethical values from the outset.

He also reaffirmed UNESCO’s support for India’s vision of an AI ecosystem that is inclusive, transparent, and grounded in trust.

Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, MeitY and CEO, IndiaAI Mission, highlighted India’s balanced, pro-innovation approach to AI aimed at building AI in India and making it work for India through safe, trustworthy applications.

He also outlined key initiatives under the IndiaAI Mission, including the ‘AI Kosh’ platform for datasets, the shortlisting of companies to develop foundation models, and support for responsible AI projects under the safe and trusted AI pillar.

The UNESCO Regional Office for South Asia, in collaboration with the IndiaAI Mission, and Ikigai Law as the implementing partner, organised a multi-stakeholder consultation on AI Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM) in India here this week.

This was the final in a series of five stakeholder consultations under the AI RAM initiative by UNESCO and IndiaAI Mission, following earlier sessions in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Guwahati.

The initiative aims to develop an India-specific AI policy report that maps strengths, identifies growth opportunities and offers actionable recommendations for the ethical and responsible adoption of AI across sectors.

The AI RAM acts as a diagnostic tool to support governments in strengthening regulatory and institutional capacity in AI.

This initiative comes at a crucial moment as India embarks on its ambitious IndiaAI Mission.

Central to the mission is the safe and trusted AI pillar, which underscores the commitment to ensuring safety, accountability, and ethical practices in AI development and deployment.

Over 200 experts from government, academia and industry deliberated on strategies for ‘Responsible AI’ adoption in India.

