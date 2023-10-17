Unicommerce eyes expansion into tier 2, 3 cities to empower more sellers: CEO

New Delhi, Oct 17 Ecommerce enablement software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform Unicommerce’s CEO Kapil Makhija said on Tuesday that the company is planning to expand deeper into tier 2 and 3 cities and enable more sellers to offer their products across the country.

With most of the population residing in smaller cities, global and domestic brands are increasingly establishing warehousing and distribution facilities to tap their growth potential.

“We have also witnessed increasing interest towards e-commerce among small sellers in these regions,” Makhija told IANS.

Additionally, Unicommerce is growing its presence in the international markets with clients across the UAE and the Saudi Arabia in the Middle East and The Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia across Southeast Asia.

“Unicommerce continues to grow stronger in India with its committed operations management and customer support team serving thousands of clients in the region,” he mentioned.

Unicommerce on Tuesday announced its collaboration with Tasva, the men’s ethnic wear brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) and ace designer Tarun Tahiliani.

According to Makhija, the festive season is expected to witness a significant surge in order volumes, with customers showing a keen interest in various categories.

“Electronics, fashion, beauty, and personal care are traditionally the biggest categories that drive maximum volumes during the festive sale season. As a trend, we have observed that brands focus on maintaining additional inventory and increasing their warehousing facilities in anticipation of the rise in order volumes ahead of the season sale,” the Unicommerce CEO noted.

Moreover, “we have witnessed emerging categories like home decor and kitchenware make a significant impact in their contributions to the overall e-commerce volumes during the festive season,” he added.

The sector-agnostic platform incorporates an order management system (OMS) that simplifies the order processing for sellers by providing details of all orders on a centralized dashboard.

It also includes a warehouse management system (WMS) that allows sellers to process orders from a warehouse closest to the consumer, thus improving warehouse efficiency.

Its omnichannel retailing solution powers seamless integration of online and offline sales platforms for D2C brands and traditional retail companies.

“Unicommerce’s solutions enable sellers to sell on multiple platforms and process orders faster and with accuracy,” said Makhija.

“We want to ensure that we offer robust technology support to all our clients and support them in their omnichannel journey,” he added.

The company recently reported a 200 per cent revenue growth (on-year) in its international business during FY2023 with gains coming from its operations in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

