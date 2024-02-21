upGrad uses AI to translate Certs & Bootcamps into local languages

New Delhi, Feb 21 Ronnie Screwvala-founded edtech platform upGrad on Wednesday said that it plans to enhance its product diaspora by translating popular Certs & Bootcamps into local languages using artificial intelligence (AI) for freshers and working professionals.

Recognising this opportunity to improve the communication and the learning experience, the company has identified Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali languages in phase one.

"Presently over 40 per cent of upGrad’s learner base in India is from Tier 2 cities and beyond where regional languages are more prevalent compared to English," Asheesh Sharma - President, Certifications and Bootcamps, upGrad, said in a statement.

The company seeks to combine teaching with strong human interventions in the form of counsellors and buddies who understand local languages, making it more accessible and easy for learners from the vast national diaspora.

Focusing on regional insights and demand, the catalogue will include courses in Engineering, Data Science, AI, Cloud Computing, DevOps, UI/UX, and Agile Project Management, while Phase two will target Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Product Management, Business Analyst, and ITIL, with foreign languages like Spanish and Chinese, according to the company.

"Online is an incredible tool that has come a long way from being a VC tool vs. an interactive and immersive format that’s hands-on and accessible at any given point," said Sharma.

More than five lakh learners have been enrolled in the past with the most demand coming out of Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Odisha, Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata among others.

