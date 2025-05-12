UPI Down: Google Pay, Paytm Users Face Transaction Failures On Mobile

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system reported down on Monday evening , May 12, as several users were unable to do financial transactions online through Google Pay and PhonePe. The sudden outage affected businesses and individuals ' ability to send and receive money. A sharp spike in complaints on Downdetector indicates a widespread disruption in UPI services.

Social media platforms are also flooded with user reports highlighting issues with digital payments. Attempts to make transactions via Paytm displayed an error message stating, “UPI app is facing some issues.” UPI is a popular instant payment system integrated by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates under the supervision of the Reserve Bank of India. It enables users to transfer money instantly between bank accounts through mobile apps without any charges from NPCI.

