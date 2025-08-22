Urea production witnesses 35 pc growth over past decade, DAP sees 44 pc rise: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 22 Urea production has witnessed a robust increase from 227.15 lakh metric ton (LMT) in the financial year 2013-14 to 306.67 LMT in 2024-25 fiscal, marking an impressive growth of 35 per cent over the past decade, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers said on Friday.

Similarly, the production of DAP and NPKS fertilisers combined has grown from 110.09 LMT to 158.78 LMT during the same period - a 44 per cent increase, reflecting the Government’s consistent efforts to enhance Atmanirbharta in the fertiliser sector, the Ministry stated.

Nevertheless, amid these global challenges, the government has exhibited remarkable resilience and foresight.

Timely diplomatic engagements, logistical interventions, and long-term arrangements have ensured that our farmers do not face any scarcity, the Ministry noted.

An arrangement of 25 LMT of DAP and TSP has been secured between a consortium of Indian fertiliser companies and Morocco.

Furthermore, in July, a Long-Term Agreement (LTA) was signed between Saudi Arabia and Indian companies for the annual supply of 31 LMT of DAP for five years starting 2025-26.

These robust international engagements are made to secure India’s long-term fertiliser needs and ensure timely supply to States.

Due to these efforts, the availability of fertilisers has remained comfortable in the United States during the ongoing Kharif 2025 season so far.

According to the Ministry, against the pro-rata requirement of 143 LMT of Urea, total availability is 183 Urea, against which sales are 155 LMT.

Similarly, in DAP, availability is 49 LMT against the pro-rata requirement of 45 LMT and sale of 33 LMT has taken place. In NPKs, the availability ensured in 97 LMT against the pro-rata requirement of 58 LMT. 64.5 LMT NPKs sales have taken place until now, the Ministry highlighted.

The country has witnessed an unprecedented transformation in domestic fertiliser production and strategic global partnerships that collectively strengthen India's food security.

