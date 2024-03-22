US-based Databricks clocks 80 pc annualised growth in India market

New Delhi, March 22 US-based data and AI company Databricks on Friday said it has clocked 80 per cent annualised growth in the past two fiscal years in India, driven by an increase in demand for data and AI capabilities across enterprises in the country.

The company also announced the launch and availability of Databricks infrastructure on Google Cloud’s India (Mumbai) region to support the growing customer base and demand for its 'Data Intelligence Platform'.

These investments, in addition to the launch of its R&D hub in Bengaluru last year, further Databricks’ commitment to India, the company said in a statement.

“Over the past two years, we have witnessed an increase in the demand for data and AI solutions across India from all industries, including FSI, retail, manufacturing and digital natives,” said Anil Bhasin, Vice President and Country Manager for Databricks India.

This momentum not only highlights the enterprise AI boom in India but also reinforces “our commitment to empowering local businesses with data and AI capabilities,” Bhasin added.

Globally, Databricks reached over $1.6 billion in revenue for its fiscal year ending January 31, representing over 50 per cent year-on-year growth.

“India is a key market for us and we’re pleased that so many of its leading enterprises and tech-driven startups have chosen Databricks to support their data and AI journey,” said Ed Lenta, SVP and General Manager for Databricks in Asia Pacific and Japan.

