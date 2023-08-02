US traffic agency probing 280K Tesla cars over loss of steering control

San Francisco, Aug 2 The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is investigating approximately 280,000 Tesla vehicles (Model 3 and Model Y) over reports of loss of steering control while driving.

The malfunctioning in Tesla cars has frequently been accompanied by driver-facing messages indicating that power steering assist is reduced or disabled, reports CNBC.

The NHTSA received 12 complaints alleging loss of steering control and power steering in the vehicles.

“Vehicle steering lost power steering and the steering is stuck in a straight position only while driving. Vehicle can travel only straight forward or backward and cannot turn. Powering off and on did not help resolve the issue. Had to get the car towed to Tesla service,” according to one of the complaints.

Another Model 3 driver reported in May the “car steering felt stuck and slid off the road which resulted in crashing into a tree".

A Model Y owner complained that the “wheel jerked hard right and made a thud”.

Tesla is currently facing several defect investigations by the NHTSA.

Last month, the Elon Musk-run Tesla recalled nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles in the US because some front-row seat belts may not have been reconnected properly after being repaired.

Tesla also announced the recall of over 1,300 of its 2023 Model S, Model X, and Model Y vehicles due to a camera issue.

In June, Tesla recalled 137 Model Y electric vehicles (EVs) in the US in response to an issue with the fastener for the steering wheel.

