USIBC delegation to strengthen US-India partnership at India Energy Week 2025

New Delhi, Feb 6 The US-India Business Council (USIBC) on Thursday said it will lead a high-level delegation to 'India Energy Week 2025' this month, which is slated to be the world’s second largest energy event.

USIBC's participation at the 'India Energy Week 2025,' being held in the national capital from February 11-14, will feature key engagements with Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on the “The Future of India-U.S. Energy Partnership”.

The US and India share a commitment on expanding energy security and enabling deeper cooperation between the private sectors of both countries, a USIBC statement said.

Rahul Sharma, Managing Director of USIBC India, underscored the important work that Indian and US companies are leading to showcase the strength of the energy partnership in cutting-edge technology and investments between the two countries.

Sharma said, “The US and India are primed to power up our energy security and economic growth. Both nations share a commitment to energy innovation, new technologies, and strengthening energy supply chains. The world’s two greatest democracies will further strengthen their energy cooperation as a strategic pillar of the bilateral trade and investment partnership.”

USIBC congratulated the government on the third edition of the India Energy Week, saying it looks forward to continuing close engagement with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Venkat Kannan, President–Gas Power Solutions, Asia, GE Vernova, the lead for USIBC’s delegation, stated, “As India’s energy transition accelerates, we are excited to partner with USIBC and join the dialogue at India Energy Week 2025. GE Vernova’s capabilities across power, wind and electrification solutions positions us to play an important role in solving India’s energy trilemma".

Established in 1975 at the behest of the US and Indian Governments, the USIBC represents hundreds of top global companies operating across the United States, India, and the Indo-Pacific.

