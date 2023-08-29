UST acquires MobileComm, 1,300 workers to join via this acquisition

New Delhi, Aug 29 Leading digital transformation solutions company UST on Tuesday announced that it acquired MobileComm, a global telecom engineering firm with over 21 years of experience in telecommunications and wireless engineering services.

Over 1,300 employees from MobileComm will join UST through this acquisition, strengthening UST’s telecommunications practice and positioning the company to continue building upon its growth in this dynamic sector, the company said.

"We believe this strategic move will further empower UST to continue developing our wide range of compelling solutions in the telecommunications sector. We are now better positioned to leverage our existing technologies and client relationships to expand the scope of our offerings and deliver bespoke solutions that accelerate digital transformation," Aravind Nandanan, General Manager, Telecommunications, UST, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company stated that this strategic acquisition will enable UST to merge its deep experience in cloud and devsecops with MobileComm’s wireless engineering capabilities, providing unique offerings for Communications Service Provider (CSP) customers.

In addition, by combining UST’s domain expertise in other key verticals with Mobilecomm’s wireless engineering expertise, UST can bring industry-curated 5G (Private Cellular) use cases, providing new monetisation opportunities to CSPs.

“UST has earned a reputation as a key driver of innovation across a number of sectors, and we are excited to join them as we look to leverage the assets and experience of MobileComm to continue building on UST’s success in the telecommunications industry,” said Harvinder Cheema, Chief Executive Officer, MobileComm. MobileComm was founded in 2002 and operates across the US, India, and Canada.

For 21 years, MobileComm has supported some of the largest Communications Service Providers (CSPs) for a range of initiatives, including wireless network modernisation, 5G network rollout, network performance enhancement, RF engineering, private cellular networks, and Open RAN.

