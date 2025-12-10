Varanasi to get UP’s first advanced AI and robotics lab; training to begin in 2026

Lucknow, Dec 10 In a significant push toward modernising public education, Varanasi is set to launch an advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics Lab at PM Shri Rajkiya Queens Inter College.

The facility, equipped with cutting-edge technology, aims to provide students with practical exposure to AI, electronics, robotics, and other emerging fields.

The robotics lab at Queens College—claimed to be Uttar Pradesh’s first—has already been completed.

The initiative has been made possible through the efforts of the college’s former student, Prof. Dharmendra Singh, currently the Director of IIIT Vadodara. Constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh, the modern facility is expected to become a milestone in promoting innovation and scientific thinking among students of government schools across Varanasi.

The upcoming AI and Robotics Lab will offer project-based learning, hands-on experimentation, and instructor-led training by certified experts. Through this, students will gain skills in creativity, problem-solving, logical reasoning, and engineering concepts, bridging the gap between theoretical learning and practical application.

According to the school principal, Sumit Kumar Srivastava, the initiative has been inspired by Prof. Dharmendra Singh.

Talking to IANS, he said that the project aligns closely with the vision of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to strengthen technological education in government institutions.

“This is a major step forward. In this lab, students will learn to build robots, work on AI, drone-making, and even explore electric vehicles, mobile and laptop repair, and more. Operations are expected to begin early in the New Year (2026). Initially, the facility will serve our Rajkiya Vidyalaya. A total of 31 government schools in Banaras will be part of the training programme. An MoU with IIIT Vadodara is also in the pipeline, making us the first school in the state to do so. This will greatly benefit students,” he noted.

Ganesh, a student involved in an earlier robotics project, expressed excitement about the new facility. Speaking to IANS, he said, “We had built a robot earlier, but with this AI lab, we can make it far more advanced. The lab will provide new resources such as drone-making tools and other technologies. This will help me upgrade my robot. It’s a big step for us.”

