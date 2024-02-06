Video shows man driving Tesla Cybertruck wearing VR headset, raises safety concern

San Francisco, Feb 6 A video going viral on social media platforms showing a man driving a Tesla Cybertruck while wearing what appeared to be Apple's recently released virtual reality (VR) Vision Pro headset has raised safety concerns for the US government.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday shared the video on X, saying that human drivers must be alert at all times, even if their vehicles are equipped with advanced driver aid systems such as semi or fully-autonomous driving technology.

"Reminder -- ALL advanced driver assistance systems available today require the human driver to be in control and fully engaged in the driving task at all times," Buttigieg wrote.

In the video, which has more than 24 million views, the Tesla driver appears to be waving with his hands to manage a VR field.

Last week, Apple launched its Vision Pro headset that is capable of blending three-dimensional digital content with a view of the outside world. However, the company has strictly said that it is unsafe to use this VR headset while operating a moving vehicle.

"Never use the device while operating a moving vehicle, bicycle, heavy machinery, or in any other situations requiring attention to safety," Apple mentioned in the user guide of the Vision Pro headset.

