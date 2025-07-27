Vietnam’s Vinfast launches electric SUV in India

New Delhi, July 27 Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast on Sunday opened its first showroom in India at Gujarat's Surat as the company looks to tap the growing market for electric cars in the country.

The showroom will showcase the company’s electric SUV variants VF 6 and VF 7, which will be launched as right-hand drive variants for the first time.

"The vehicles will be locally assembled at VinFast's upcoming factory at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to India as a strategic market and future hub for electric vehicle production," a VinFast statement said.

VinFast plans to open 35 dealerships across over 27 cities in the country by the year-end. Vehicles will be assembled at its upcoming manufacturing facility in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

Located in Surat's Piplod area, the showroom will showcase the brand’s upcoming premium electric SUVs – the VF 6 and VF 7 – for which pre-bookings opened on July 15. Customers can reserve their vehicle at showroom their vehicle at showrooms or online through VinFastAuto.in with a fully refundable deposit of Rs 21,000, the statement said.

VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau said: "The first VinFast Showroom in Surat is a symbol of our deep commitment to India. We are excited to bring the VinFast experience closer to Indian consumers. With this dealership in Gujarat, we aim to offer not just electric vehicles, but a complete ownership journey built on quality trust and service excellence.”

The Vietnamese EV maker has formed partnerships with RoadGrid, myTVS, and Global Assure to provide charging and after-sales services across India. The company has also joined hands with BatX Energies to promote battery recycling and establish a circular battery value chain, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable innovation.

Earlier this month, the Elon Musk-run Tesla launched its Model Y in India, at prices starting at Rs 59.89 lakh, with its first showroom in Mumbai. Tesla will be importing the Model Y as a completely built unit (CBU) from its manufacturing facility in Shanghai in China.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor