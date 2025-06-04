Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan to enhance productivity in the coming seasons: ICAR

Kochi, June 4 The Central government is committed to enhancing farmers’ income by increasing production across crops in agriculture and allied sectors, a top Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) official said on Wednesday.

Scientists and experts from 113 ICAR institutes and 731 KVKs, officials from state-level departments of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, and Fisheries, as well as innovative farmers, are part of this campaign.

ICAR's Deputy Director General, Animal Science, Dr Raghavendra Bhatta, said the ongoing ‘lab to land’ initiative under the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan (VKSA) would significantly enhance productivity in the coming seasons.

"A substantial rise in output is expected across crops, animal husbandry and fisheries," Bhatta said at a special session of the VKSA campaign at ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), here.

Bhatta, who is the VKSA Coordinator for Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep, said technological innovations and scientific solutions being introduced among the farming community across 700 districts in the country would play a crucial role in transforming India’s agricultural landscape.

"Under this initiative, scientists and experts from research institutions and Krishi Vigyan Kendras are engaging directly with farmers, understanding their issues, and offering on-site solutions. This landmark initiative will pave the way for widespread adoption of advanced farming techniques, refining farming practices and efficient resource management, ultimately leading to a quality production across crops," he said.

CMFRI scientists are utilising this opportunity to popularise their cutting technologies in cage fish farming, marine ornamental fish farming, seaweed cultivation and on Wednesday, Bhatta distributed fishing kits to 80 Scheduled Tribe farmers.

