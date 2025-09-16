Viral AI Trends Like Gemini’s Nano Banana Could Cost You Money Warns IPS Officer

A new online sensation, Gemini’s Nano Banana trend, has taken social media by storm. Users are eagerly experimenting with Google’s AI tool to transform their photos into vintage-style portraits. While the trend appears entertaining and harmless, caution is advised. IPS officer VC Sajjanar has issued a warning about the potential financial risks associated with such viral trends. He emphasised that sharing personal information online, even in the context of seemingly fun challenges, can expose users to scams and fraudulent activities. The officer urged netizens to remain vigilant while engaging with viral internet phenomena.

On X (formerly Twitter), Sajjanar highlighted the dangers of uploading personal photos to unauthorised apps or fake websites. “Be careful with trending topics online! Falling for the Nano Banana craze could cost you,” he warned. Users are advised to share photos only on verified platforms to avoid financial loss. The IPS officer stressed that criminals can exploit a single click to access bank accounts. He reinforced that while online trends are enjoyable, personal safety and data protection should always remain the priority over participating in viral challenges.

Sajjanar further cautioned against using unknown applications and visiting unfamiliar websites. “Venturing into unseen digital paths can lead to trouble… think twice before uploading your photos or personal information,” he said. He pointed out that online trends tend to rise rapidly in popularity but are fleeting, whereas the consequences of data misuse can be long-lasting. Scammers often exploit these viral fads to target unsuspecting users. The officer urged individuals to prioritise their privacy and finances over joining temporary trends, reminding everyone that once data is shared with fraudulent platforms, retrieving it is extremely difficult.

Amid this craze, a viral post has surfaced of a woman who tried the Banana AI saree trend on Google Gemini and experienced an unsettling outcome. After uploading her photo in a saree, the AI-generated image surprisingly revealed a mole on her body, something she had never publicly shared. “How does Gemini know about this mole? It’s very creepy and unnerving,” she wrote on Instagram. Her experience has sparked a conversation about the hidden risks of AI trends, urging social media users to exercise caution before sharing personal images or sensitive information online.