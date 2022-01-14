VIRAL VIDEO! BJP MLA on a door to door campaign, walks into home of man taking bath

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are just a few days away. The election will be held in seven phases. Voting begins next month. Due to the increasing number of corona patients, the campaign has been restricted. However, the existing MLAs, aspiring candidates have started working. Various ways are being used to reach the voters. Due to the increasing number of corona patients, the Election Commission has imposed restrictions on the campaign. But leaders, MLAs, activists are not far behind in the campaign. Govind Nagar Assembly constituency MLA Surendra Maithani has started meeting voters. A widely-circulated video from Kanpur shows a leader's campaign taking an amusing turn as he interrupts a voter's bath-time.

Surendra Maithani, the BJP MLA from Kanpur, has posted several photos showing his interaction with people, some applying tilak on his forehead, as he campaigns in his assembly seat. But in a video that has gone viral, Mr Maithani talks to a man as he bathes; the MLA reportedly barged in and started asking questions.

"Is everything fine? Your house has been successfully constructed? Have you got a ration card," the MLA asks the man who is in the middle of his bath.

"Yes, Yes," the man replies, soaping himself. The BJP MLA has even posted the picture on his Instagram page.

"I went to a beneficiary's home and congratulated him on the successful completion of home under the housing scheme. I requested him to press lotus (BJP symbol) and elect me as MLA," the MLA wrote.