Vivo X80 series to make its debut in India today

Vivo X80 series is set to launched in India today. This lineup that includes the vanilla Vivo X80 and the Vivo X80 Pro has already been launched in China and Malaysia. These smartphones are confirmed to feature an imaging system that has been co-engineered with Zeiss. There is also the V1+ Chip for AI video enhancement and improved low-light recordings. Depending on the region, the Vivo X80 Pro packs either the Dimensity 9000 SoC or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The company has confirmed that the Vivo X80 Pro will arrive in India with the latter chipset. This smartphone has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by a Dimensity 9000 SoC and runs on Android 12. For optics, the Vivo X80 boasts a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 RGBW primary sensor, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor. It sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The Vivo X80 can come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W Flash Charge technology. This smartphone is also equipped with an under-display fingerprint sensor. The Vivo X80 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. In India, this smartphone arrives with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. This model offers the option to pick between 8GB and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM options. This handset features a quad rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GNV primary sensor, along with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide Sony IMX598 sensor, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-telephoto f/3.4 lens. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie snapper on the front. This smartphone can house up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, The Vivo X80 Pro features a 4,700mAh battery that supports 80W Flash Charge fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

