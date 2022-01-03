Vivo Y21T with Snapdragon 680 chip, 50MP camera now in India

New Delhi, Jan 3 Expanding its Y-Series, smartphone brand Vivo on Monday launched 'Y21T' for Rs 16,490 in India that offers 4GB+128GB storage and 'Extended RAM 2.0' that makes use of up to 1GB idle ROM space.

The 6.58-inch Y21T is available in two colour options - Midnight Blue and Pearl White - on leading online and retail stores.

"Vivo's youthful Y-Series is designed for millennials who always have a knack for immersive experience and technology. The Y21T offers best-in-class features providing customers a premium experience," said Yogendra Sriramula, Director, Brand Strategy, Vivo India.

Vivo Y21T offers a 6.58-inch FHD+ Incell , a 5000mAh battery along with 18W Fast Charge and 'vivo Energy Guardian' and FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 11.

The 'make in India' smartphones offer a 90Hz refresh rate - for a smooth and delightful visual experience. The additional 'Eye Protection Mode' filters out the harmful blue light for a more comfortable viewing experience.

The 'Multi Turbo 5.0' feature enhances data connection, system processor speed and power-saving performance to a new level even after prolonged usage.

The device has a rear camera system with 50MP primary sensor, 2MP super macro camera and 2MP bokeh camera. On the front, the device boasts an 8MP selfie camera with AI beautification mode.

