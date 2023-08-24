VMware announces AI integrations to Anywhere Workspace platform

New Delhi, Aug 24 Enterprise Cloud services provider VMware on Thursday announced modern AI integrations to the Anywhere Workspace platform that automatically optimise employee experience, drive new vulnerability management use cases, and simplify application lifecycle management.

VMware Anywhere Workspace is the only hybrid work platform that integrates digital employee experience (DEX), virtual desktop infrastructure and apps (VDI and DaaS), unified endpoint management (UEM) and security to enable a seamless and secure workspace on any device or location, according to the company.

“We are thrilled to unveil new advancements for our customers that expand data sources and insights, integrate with technology partners for improved security, and unify app delivery strategy across all virtual desktops and apps. These innovations continue to progress our vision of providing the next evolution of digital workspaces,” Shankar Iyer, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing, VMware, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that it will now enable the delivery of new app performance scores, in addition to existing mobile device, desktop, and virtual environment experience scores.

VMware’s AI-driven Insights feature now will provide anomaly detection that informs IT of potential experience issues for frontline devices and VDI environments, in addition to mobile and desktop environments.

The new Playbooks will enable IT to create step-by-step remediation workflows to resolve incidents more efficiently and use success rate analytics to automate the resolution process and streamline execution over time.

VMware also announced an expanded partnership with chip maker Intel through a one-of-a-kind, cloud-native integration of Workspace ONE with Intel vPro.

This chip-to-cloud integration will make it easier to secure and remotely manage work devices entirely from the cloud, with no additional on-premises infrastructure and management software needed.

Through line of sight and out-of-band management of vPro-powered devices, IT teams can have below-the-OS vulnerability insights, and visibility to reduce the impact of potential exploits quickly and efficiently, said the company.

Using Workspace ONE, customers can have centralised visibility into Intel vPro-powered PCs and accelerate patch remediation cycles for devices located outside of office perimeters, even if the devices are sleeping or powered off.

