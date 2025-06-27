WCD Ministry to expand cybersecurity drive to frontline workers in next phase

New Delhi, June 27 The Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) on Friday said it is set to take its cybersecurity awareness efforts to the grassroots level in the next phase of the initiative.

The ministry aims to equip frontline workers, including Anganwadi staff and state-level stakeholders, with crucial knowledge about online safety and digital security practices.

The announcement came during a ‘Cyber Security Awareness Workshop’ organised here, which focused on building awareness about cyber threats, safe internet use and digital responsibility -- especially for women and children who are central to the nation’s growth.

The event marked the beginning of a larger initiative by the ministry to strengthen cybersecurity across its vast service delivery network.

While the first phase focused on internal awareness among officials and staff, the upcoming phase will take the message to the field, ensuring that digital safety practices reach those who interact most directly with beneficiaries.

Top cybersecurity experts from both government and industry shared insights at the event.

Representatives from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) highlighted the rising risks of cybercrime and the importance of staying alert.

PwC India also demonstrated real-life hacking scenarios to help participants understand how to build digital resilience.

The key message was clear -- cybersecurity isn’t a one-time effort, but a daily habit that demands awareness and responsibility.

Speaking at the event, Anil Malik, Secretary of the Ministry, underlined the importance of digital vigilance in today’s world.

He said that as government officials handling sensitive data, it is essential to stay informed and adopt secure online practices. He also encouraged participants to fully utilise the learnings from the sessions.

Over the last decade, the ministry has adopted several tech-driven initiatives to improve service delivery.

From the award-winning Poshan Tracker to the paperless Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, digital tools have helped bring services to over 10 crore beneficiaries.

Initiatives like SHe-Box, Mission Shakti, and Mission Vatsalya portals offer support and legal assistance to women and children.

These platforms rely heavily on secure digital systems, making cybersecurity awareness even more critical.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor