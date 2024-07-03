We aim to make AI work for India via skilled talent pool, innovative startups: Jitin Prasada

New Delhi, July 3 India stands at the forefront of global Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation and the government’s commitment is to foster an inclusive and robust AI ecosystem via skill penetration and substantial investments in nurturing AI startups, Jitin Prasada, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, and Electronics and IT, said here on Wednesday.

Addressing the 'Global IndiaAI Summit 2024' in the national Capital, the minister said that India has been reinforcing its commitment to democratising AI with its benefits in an ethical and responsible way.

“Our vision of AI is to make AI in India and make AI work for India and we have been emphasising on the significance of utilising AI and Machine Learning to enhance each and every sector of our economy,” the minister told the gathering.

This vision lays the framework for building a vibrant AI ecosystem in India and to enable AI for all, “we need to work collaboratively to develop solutions for AI to solve problems and challenges in key sectors like healthcare, agriculture and education,” Minister Prasada noted.

Under the IndiaAI mission, the government is working on AI-based applications to solve real-life problems.

The minister said, “We also need to be aware of the risks that AI poses for democracies across the world. We need to work collaboratively to mitigate these evolving strategies and tools to identify deep fakes and AI generated images and videos.”

As AI begins to percolate across industries amid privacy concerns, the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March this year approved the comprehensive national-level IndiaAI Mission with a budget outlay of Rs 10,371.92 crore.

The mission will drive responsible, inclusive growth of India's AI ecosystem.

