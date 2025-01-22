WEF 2025: CtrlS to invest Rs 10,000 crore in AI Datacentre cluster in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 22 Asia's leading data centre provider CtrlS Datacenters Limited will invest Rs 10,000 crore to set up an Artificial Intelligence (AI) datacentre cluster in Hyderabad.

The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Telangana government in this regard during the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the data centre cluster will come up with a capacity of 400 MW. The facility is expected to generate direct and indirect employment for 3,600 people and contribute significantly to the state’s economy through incremental tax revenues.

This agreement demonstrates Telangana's commitment to fostering innovation, driving investments, and positioning the state as a leading digital infrastructure hub, it said.

"This collaboration with CtrlS is a significant milestone in our journey to establish Telangana as a global leader in digital infrastructure and technology. The AI centre cluster will not only enhance the state's IT capabilities but also create substantial employment opportunities, contributing to our vision of inclusive growth," said Minister for Information Technology and Industry D. Sridhar Babu.

Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Information and Commerce and IT Departments, said the partnership highlights Telangana's proactive approach to supporting large-scale investments in the IT sector.

"With our investor-friendly policies, such as the Data Center Policy and TG-iPASS framework, we are confident in the seamless execution of this landmark project," he said.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, CtrlS Datacenters Limited, said that the AI Datacenter Cluster will set new benchmarks in innovation, sustainability, and digital infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Minister Sridhar Babu posted on the social media platform 'X' that he had a fruitful discussion with Andrew

"Uber is set to scale up operations, launch Uber Green and Uber Shuttle, and create thousands of livelihood opportunities in our state. Hyderabad's status as a tech and mobility hub makes it the perfect partner for Uber's innovations. Together, we're shaping a smarter, greener transportation ecosystem," said the minister.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor