We’re committed to provide right environment for startups to flourish, create wealth: PM Modi

New Delhi, May 22 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reiterated that the government is committed to providing a conducive environment for startups to flourish.

In a series of posts on X social media platform, PM Modi said that the government is proud of the youthful energy in every part of the nation, especially the tier-2 and 3 cities.

“Ours is a government which actively encourages startups and wealth creation,” the Prime Minister told innovators and entrepreneurs.

On Monday, innovators and technocrats said that initiatives such as Atal Innovation Mission, Start-up India, Stand-Up India and Digital India have resulted in the transformation of the Indian economy.

They attended the ‘Vishesh Sampark Abhiyan’ event in the national capital and interacted with Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Rajeev Chandrashekhar.

“In today’s India, one’s surname doesn’t matter. What matters is hardwork. Your journey is truly inspiring, @deepigoyal. It motivates countless youngsters to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams,” PM Modi posted encouraging words for Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal.

PM Modi also encouraged Abhiraj Bhal, Founder of Urban Company, saying the 'Startup India' initiative has clearly fostered a conducive environment for innovation and growth.

To Sunil Vachhani, Chairman of Dixon Technologies, PM Modi said that the transformation in India's mobile phone and electronics industry is truly remarkable.

“It is a testament to India's potential and the proactive steps taken in the last few years to realise it,” said the Prime Minister.

The number of unicorns in the country increased from four in 2015 to 130 in 2024. The country has more than 1.25 lakh startups.

PM Modi also appreciated the work of Rohan Verma, CEO, Map My India, saying the government will continue to make every possible effort to transform the crucial space and geospatial sectors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor