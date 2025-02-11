What Causes Mobile Phone Blast: Key Warning Signs to Watch Out For

Instances of phones' batteries exploding due to overheating have become increasingly common in the news. There are many reasons a smartphone may catch fire or explode, and it almost always has to do with the device's battery. Modern mobile devices are powered by lithium-ion batteries, which contain a careful balance of positive and negative electrodes to allow for recharging.

When something goes wrong, the inner components of the battery can break down and create a volatile reaction that could lead to fires. Even though many phones and chargers now come with multiple levels of protection, overheating is still a common problem that needs a lot of attention, especially from users.

Avoid keeping phones in direct sunlight and heat sources. Also, do not keep your phone on your car's dashboard in the summer.

Avoid using phones during charging in sunlight or in hot climates. Wait to be it cools down before utilising it during charging.

Utilize just manufacturer-approved cables and chargers. Cheap chargers can cause overcharging, overheating, and different issues that might prompt phone blasts.

Don't use your phone too much. Unplug your phone from the charger when it has fully charged.

Switch off your phone if you notice it getting excessively hot. Turn off your phone and wait for it to cool down before using it again if it feels hot to the touch.

Keep the software on your phone updated. Security updates and bug fixes that can help prevent overheating and other issues are frequently included in software updates.

While it is charging, do not place your phone on a pillow or other soft surface. Your phone could overheat and catch fire.



If your phone unexpectedly shuts down, especially if it happens frequently, it could be a sign that the battery is dying.

If your smartphone smells like something is burning, it's a sure sign that something bad is about to happen. (Do not hold the phone up to your face to smell it.



If your phone becomes really hot when in use, especially while charging, this could indicate that the battery is overworking.

If you hear hissing or popping sounds from your phone, it could be a sign of a battery problem. This could be as a result of gas escaping from the battery.

