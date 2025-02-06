WhatsApp Hack Alert: 'Zero-Click' Spyware Can Hijack Your Phone Without Any Click

WhatsApp has alerted its users about a sophisticated spyware attack that has affected nearly 100 individuals across more than two dozen countries. The hacking tool, developed by the Israeli company Paragon Solutions, specifically targeted journalists and civil society members, raising serious concerns about privacy violations. The spyware is believed to have been used by government clients who claim to employ it for national security and crime-fighting purposes.

Zero-Click Hack: No Interaction Needed

What makes this spyware particularly alarming is its use of a "zero-click" exploit, which means victims don’t need to click on any malicious links or attachments for their devices to be compromised. Once installed, the spyware has complete access to the phone, including encrypted messages, making it a highly invasive and dangerous threat. WhatsApp has confirmed that around 90 users were impacted, although the identities of the targets have not been disclosed. Malicious electronic documents, which required no interaction, were used to infect the devices.

The attack was first detected in December, and WhatsApp has since been working to notify the affected users. While the company has not disclosed the specific methods used to trace the attack to Paragon Solutions, it has confirmed that law enforcement and industry partners are currently investigating. Researchers like John Scott-Railton from Citizen Lab have raised concerns over the widespread use of such spyware, noting that this case is a stark reminder of the growing threat posed by mercenary spyware. Natalia Krapiva, a senior tech-legal counsel, emphasized that these types of attacks are not isolated but rather reflect systemic issues within the commercial spyware industry.

Paragon Solutions, recently acquired by AE Industrial Partners, has declined to comment on the situation. WhatsApp, however, has reassured users that it is taking all necessary steps to protect their privacy and prevent further breaches.



