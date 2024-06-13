WhatsApp introduces screen sharing with audio for enhanced user experience

New Delhi [India], June 13 : In a move that promises to revolutionize the way we connect, tech giant WhatsApp has announced a series of updates that will enhance the calling experience for its users across desktop and mobile devices.

Since the introduction of WhatsApp in 2015, the platform has continued to evolve with the addition of group calls, video calls, and multi-platform support.

Now, the latest updates set to roll out over the next few weeks are poised to take calling to a whole new level.

One of the most exciting updates is the introduction of screen sharing with audio, allowing users to watch videos together while sharing their audio.

This feature is set to transform the way friends and family interact on the platform, bringing them even closer despite physical distance.

In addition, the number of participants on a video call has been increased to up to 32 people across all devices, offering users the opportunity to connect with larger groups in a seamless and engaging manner.

Furthermore, the addition of the speaker spotlight feature will greatly enhance the user experience, making it easier to identify who is speaking during a call, with the speaker automatically highlighted and appearing first on the screen.

These updates mark a significant step forward in enhancing the overall quality of calls on WhatsApp, with a relentless focus on audio and video excellence.

WhatsApp has also made significant strides in improving audio and video quality, ensuring clearer calls regardless of the user's location.

The recent launch of the MLow codec has significantly enhanced call reliability, especially for mobile users. With improved noise and echo cancellation, calls can now be made in noisy environments with ease, while video calls boast higher resolution for those with faster connections.

Even in cases of poor network connectivity or when using older devices, the audio quality is crisper and more reliable.

