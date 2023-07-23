WhatsApp rolling out feature to initiate group calls with up to 15 people

San Francisco, July 23 Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature on iOS beta, which will allow users to initiate group calls with up to 15 people.

Group calls already support up to 32 participants, but it was only possible to initiate a group call with up to 7 people, reports WABetaInfo.

However, with the new feature, beta users can now initiate group calls with up to 15 people.

Although it is possible to select up to 15 users for the initial call, group calls can still have up to 32 participants in total.

With this feature, the company aims to make it more convenient for users to pick more participants during the group call setup.

The ability to initiate group calls with up to 15 people is currently rolling out to some beta testers that install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced the 32-person video calling feature for WhatsApp in November last year.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a feature on iOS beta, which allows users to send high-quality videos.

While this feature preserves video dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the video, thus sending videos in their original quality is not possible.

The default option will always be 'Standard quality' for all videos, therefore, users have to select the high-quality option every time they want to send a video with better quality.

A tag will be added to the message bubble when sending a video with the high-quality option to inform the recipient that the video is sent using this feature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor