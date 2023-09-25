WhatsApp rolls out new feature 'who can add members' to community chats

San Francisco, Sep 25 Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out the ability to choose who can add members to community group chats on iOS, providing admins with more control over their community management.

Toggle this feature if you are a community administrator by opening the community settings screen. The default setting allows only community administrators to add members directly, reports WABetaInfo.

However, community administrators may prefer that everyone be able to add members without the use of an invite link. In such cases, they can select the "everyone" option.

In the coming weeks, some accounts may receive this feature if they don't have it yet.

The feature to manage who can add members to community group chats is available to iOS users who install WhatsApp from the App Store, the report said.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature designed to keep channel creators informed about the status of their channels on Android, especially when they are closed in specific countries.

This move comes in response to local laws requiring the platform to restrict access to specific content within certain regions.

This feature will allow WhatsApp to notify the channel creator if their channel’s visibility is restricted in certain countries due to legal requirements.

