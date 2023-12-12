WhatsApp rolls out pin messages feature

Los Angeles [US], December 12 : WhatsApp has now rolled out a feature through which you can pin chats within one-on-one and group conversations.

With pinned messages, users can easily highlight important messages in group or 1:1 chats, read a statement. This feature helps save users time so they can find timely messages more easily.

All message types like text, poll, image, emojis, and more can be pinned, and they are end-to-end encrypted.

To 'pin' a message, users can long press on the message, and select 'pin' from the context menu. A banner will appear to select the duration of the pinned message - 24 hours, 7 days, and 30 days.

7 Days is the default choice. In a group chat, admins have the option to select if all members or only admins can pin a message.

Last week, WhatsApp rolled out the ability to send disappearing voice messages that could only be viewed once by the receiver.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor