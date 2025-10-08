WHO awaits India's clarification to assess over export of 'Coldrif' cough syrup

New Delhi, Oct 8 Amid increasing deaths of children allegedly due to contamination of cough syrup, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday sought answers from the Indian authorities on the export of 'Coldrif'.

According to a report by Reuters, the WHO wanted to know whether Coldrif was exported.

Based on confirmation from the Indian health officials, the global health body said it will assess the need for a Global Medical Products Alert on Coldrif syrup, the report said.

Coldrif, a cough syrup manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram, has been linked to the deaths of more than 20 children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

On October 2, the Tamil Nadu drug control authorities declared that the Coldrif syrup sample they tested was adulterated. The sample contained diethylene glycol (48.6 per cent w/v), a poisonous substance "which may render the contents injurious to health", the report said.

Several states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Arunachal Pradesh, have banned the sale of Coldrif cough syrups. Others, such as Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, have issued an alert.

Sources from the Health Ministry said that CDSCO has already recommended cancellation of the license for the faulty drug maker, but the final call must be taken by the Tamil Nadu FDA.

Diethylene Glycol (DEG) is a toxic substance linked with injury to the kidneys.

Inspection by the CDSCO found unbilled containers of DEG at Srisan Pharma's factory. The company was reportedly adding 46-48 per cent of DEG to cough syrup against the permitted limit of only 0.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, in an advisory issued to all states and union Territories, the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr. Sunita Sharma urged the rational use of cough syrups in the paediatric population.

“Cough and cold medications should not be prescribed or dispensed to children under 2 years.”

In specific cases, it should be used “following careful clinical evaluation with close supervision and strict adherence to appropriate dosing, the shortest effective duration, and avoiding multiple drug combinations”.

