Why Is Google Lens Coming to YouTube Shorts and What Can It Do?

In a major update aimed at enhancing user interaction, YouTube has officially integrated Google Lens into its Shorts platform. The new feature allows users to search for objects, locations, and text directly within a Short video, opening up more immersive and informative viewing experiences. With this rollout, users can now pause a YouTube Short, tap the Lens icon from the top menu, and select or highlight any on-screen element to search for more information. Whether it’s a landmark, an outfit, or a snippet of text, Google Lens provides instant context — all without leaving the app.

How It Works



To use the new feature follow the following steps:

Open the YouTube app and navigate to the Shorts tab. Play a Short video and tap the screen to pause it. Tap on the “Lens” option in the menu. Highlight or select the object or text you want to search. For text translation, tap the “Translate” button in the bottom right corner. Exit the Lens panel by tapping the “X” or swiping down.

On first use, users will see a pop-up message outlining terms and conditions, which can be dismissed by tapping the screen. Google Lens then overlays search results directly onto the paused video, making it easy to explore information and return to watching the Short with minimal interruption.

Limitations and Rollout

YouTube clarified that the feature is currently in beta and will not function on Shorts that include paid product promotions or shopping affiliate links. Additionally, all Lens search results will be free of ads during the beta phase.

The feature is being gradually rolled out to all users starting this week.

This integration of Google Lens into YouTube Shorts marks a significant step in blending visual discovery with short-form content, further bridging the gap between entertainment and information.