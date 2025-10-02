Why mental health must become a national priority?

New Delhi, Oct 2 With the ever-increasing cases of depression and anxiety, making mental health a national priority can help India build healthier, more productive, and more resilient communities, said experts on Thursday.

According to the National Mental Health Survey (2016), around 13.2 per cent of Indians experience a diagnosable mental health condition in their lifetime, while 10.6 per cent are currently affected.

In other words, roughly one in 10 Indians lives with conditions such as depression, anxiety, or substance use disorders, with depression being the most common -- particularly among women.

While government initiatives like Tele-MANAS are offering valuable first-response counselling in multiple languages, these efforts alone cannot bridge the large gap.

Speaking to IANS, Dr. Prabha Chandra, Senior Professor of Psychiatry, Past HOD Psychiatry and Dean of Behavioural Sciences, NIMHANS Bangalore, stated that mental health is inseparable from physical health.

Studies have shown that people with mental illnesses have higher rates of non-communicable diseases like diabetes and hypertension, while those with chronic physical illnesses are more vulnerable to depression and anxiety. Poor mental health also directly affects productivity, education, and social functioning -- whether in workplaces, schools, or communities.

“Mental health must therefore be integrated into all spheres: schools, workplaces, women’s shelters, police services, and beyond. Not everyone will access hospitals or clinics, so we need to meet people where they are,” Chandra said.

"Elevating mental health as a priority at both the central and state levels is an urgent need,” added Dr Shekhar Saxena, Former Director, Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse, World Health Organization (WHO).

It will help address “high prevalence and burden of mental health conditions; high suicide death rates; and severe treatment gap, with nearly 80-90 per cent of people not receiving the care they need”, said the public mental health professional.

He noted that although the prevalence of mental health conditions in India is comparable to global levels, there are some specific areas of concern in the country.

“India has high rates of mental health challenges among women, adolescents, and children, and an alarming rise in deaths by suicide among certain groups,” said Saxena.

Chandra explained that the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP), now implemented as the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP), covers over 700 districts, with teams including psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, and nurses.

“However, given that 10 per cent of the population requires care, one team per district is far from sufficient. Training primary care physicians has helped in identifying common disorders, but the treatment gap remains staggering -- 70-75 per cent for severe conditions and even higher for common disorders,” she added.

Further, urban areas face additional challenges of anonymity and access, while rural districts rely heavily on primary health centres. Initiatives like Tele-MANAS offer valuable first-response counselling in multiple languages, and the National Suicide Prevention Strategy acknowledges the social roots of suicide.

“But government efforts alone cannot bridge the gap. We urgently need more counsellors, psychologists, social workers, and nurses, along with models of task-sharing,” the experts said, proposing a formal industry body.

A National Mental Health Alliance will help “amplify visibility, advocacy, and collective problem-solving," Chandra said.

"Only by making mental health a national priority can India ensure healthier, more productive, and more resilient communities," she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor