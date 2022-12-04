Will expand data residency controls and transparency in India: AWS
By IANS | Published: December 4, 2022 01:24 PM 2022-12-04T13:24:16+5:30 2022-12-04T13:40:23+5:30
New Delhi, Dec 4 As the Indian government asks Big Tech and enterprises to store the residents' data ...
New Delhi, Dec 4 As the Indian government asks Big Tech and enterprises to store the residents' data locally, Amazon Web Services
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app