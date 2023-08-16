Wipro launches centre of excellence on generative AI at IIT Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 16 IT major Wipro on Wednesday announced the launch of a new Center of Excellence on generative artificial intelligence (AI) in partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

The Wipro CoE on Generative AI is anchored within the Yardi School of Artificial Intelligence (ScAI) at IIT Delhi, and will support foundational and applied research, nurture talent, and expand the state of the art in this critical field.

The partnership is part of the company’s $1 billion commitment to accelerating AI-led innovation as part of the Wipro ai360 ecosystem.

“This collaboration will not only enhance our research & development capabilities in emerging areas, such as generative AI, but will also connect us with a talent pool that will help us build advanced solutions to address existing and emerging business problems,” said Subha Tatavarti, Chief Technology Officer at Wipro.

The CoE will serve as an R&D hub, bringing together Wipro researchers with ScAI faculty members and graduate students to address at-scale real-world problems.

“Collaborating with the eminent and multidisciplinary faculty at IIT Delhi and its research partner ecosystem will help us realise our vision of engineered prosperity faster," said Dr Ajay Chander, Head of Research and Development at Wipro.

Wipro CoE teams will jointly work on building innovative solutions using AI, ML (machine learning) and other technologies.

“Through the creation of this Center of Excellence, our students will gain valuable insight into problems of relevance to industry and will learn first-hand how their technical know-how transfers to commercial environments,” said Professor Mausam, Head of the Yardi School of AI at IIT Delhi.

--IANS

