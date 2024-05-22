With Modi govt's support, will create lakhs of jobs in next 10 yrs: Ghazal Alagh

New Delhi, May 22 Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh on Wednesday said that the company will create lakhs of employment opportunities in the next 10 years with the support of Narendra Modi's government.

"Thank you @narendramodi ji Aapke aashirvaad aur Modi sarkaar ke support ke sath lakhon jobs create karenge agle 10 saal mein (With your blessing and the support of the Modi government, we will create lakhs of jobs in the next 10 years)," she wrote in a post on X.

Appreciating a speech by Varun Alagh (Ghazal Alagh’s husband and Mamaearth co-founder) given at the ‘Vishesh Sampark Abhiyan’, PM Modi wished the company success, and said that "Ours is a government which actively encourages startups and wealth creation".

Ghazal Alagh, in her post, also said "This truly fuels our passion and makes us even more determined to succeed. We will take Indian beauty to the world and place the Bharat flag everywhere. Thank you for believing in us".

In his speech, Varun Alagh said that when Startup India started in 2016, they quit their jobs and started Mamaearth.

“In these 7 years, we have been able to take the company public and employ 10,000 people now,” he said.

Varun Alagh also mentioned that the country now needs to focus on job creation, quality and research in the coming years.

