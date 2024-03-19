Witnessed 100 pc surge in online business for academic year 2024-25: Physics Wallah

New Delhi, March 19 Edtech platform, Physics Wallah (PW) on Tuesday said it has seen over 100 per cent growth in its online business for the forthcoming academic year 2024-25.

PW said that it witnessed more than 200,000 enrollments, resulting in more than a Rs 100 crore surge in revenue within 12 days from the start of ‘Vishwa Diwas' that began on February 28.

“A demonstration of this commitment is our launch of the AI education suite 'AI Guru,' which has captured the attention of over 1.5 million students in less than two months, highlighting the scalability and potential of online education,” said Alakh Pandey, PW Founder and CEO.

“The objective is to empower students across the bottom 80 per cent of the socio-economic pyramid. With increasing internet connectivity in rural areas, online learning is poised to become a vital source of education,” he added.

Currently, there are over 27 lakh students enrolled in paid batches on the PW app and over 4.2 crore students on its YouTube channels.

PW said it has opened avenues for students, especially in rural areas from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, to prepare for more than 30 competitive exams like JEE and NEET, UPSC, Gate, State exams, and others.

The company said it also saw a five-fold growth in online courses in vernacular languages.

