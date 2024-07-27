World-renowned LG company's new 'OLED AI' TV launched

World-renowned LG company has now launched a new TV with 'OLED AI' technology in the market. On Friday, the launching of this new OLED AI TV was done at the renowned Crystal Lifestyles LG BEST SHOP Aundh. During this event, Regional Business Head - Mr. Sourabh Kharabe, Branch Manager - Mr. Awanish Sinha, Area Manager - Mr. Yusuf Qureshi & Owner- Mr. Moiz Bohri addressed this event and shared their thoughts.

While providing information about the new product of LG TV, it was mentioned that LG Electronics (LG) has been a pioneer in OLED technology for more than a decade, continuously presenting the latest innovations in the field of home entertainment: the next generation of OLED TVs ranging from 106cms (42 inches) to 246cms (97 inches). The 2024 lineup includes the most advanced range of LG OLED evo AI and LG QNED AI TVs, with the LG OLED 97G4 being the world's largest OLED TV, bringing picture quality, audio quality, and personalization experiences to new heights from every perspective.

LG's latest OLED AI TVs enrich and enhance picture quality with advanced AI upscaling capabilities using pixel-level image analysis, creating a clear and more vivid viewing experience. LG OLED AI TVs provide real-time upscaling while watching GLED LG content. The advanced AI processor improves colors, capturing the original mood and color tones as the director intended. In addition to realistic pictures, AI Sound Pro enriches the audio using virtual 11.1.2 surround sound from the TV's built-in speakers, enhancing immersion and realism. This feature is also effective for distinguishing dialogues clearly from background noise.

In 2024, LG is celebrating a decade of its webOS journey, enhancing the versatility of the smart TV platform, and offering users a more personalized and convenient home entertainment experience. It allows users to create 10 different profiles for personalizing experiences according to their preferences. Based on their profiles, users can customize the home screen and set personalized settings, making it easy to access favorite content and services and adjust picture quality as desired using the personalized picture wizard. Each profile can be password protected for privacy. The price of this TV starts from INR 239990, with the highest model OLED97G4 available for INR 2049990. The TV screen ranges from 42 to 97 inches. For more information on all 2024 AI TVs from LG, visit LG.com/in. Due to continuous innovation, LG reserves the right to change features and specifications without notice. Prices and availability may vary in stores and online. It is urged to visit Crystal Lifestyles LG BEST SHOP, Aundh (Pune)