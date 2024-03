World's 1st web platform-based robot OS to arrive this week

Seoul, March 5 South Korean tech giant Naver said on Tuesday that it will unveil a web platform-based robot operating system (OS) for the first time in the world.

Naver is joining the ‘LEAP 2024’ event this week in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, along with Google, Apple, Meta Platforms, AWS and other global big techs.

During the event, the Korean company will present the "ARC mind powered by Whale OS," the world's first web platform-based robot OS, to help robotics developers worldwide create various robot services, according to its officials.

The ARC mind will support connection of existing applications with robot services and include a web application programming interface for the control, cognition and movement of robots, reports Yonhap news agency.

Naver said it plans to first apply the ARC mind, which is faster and lighter than original robot OSs, on its robots and later create an open ecosystem.

The company will also unveil a next-generation robot platform co-developed with Samsung Electronics during the event.

The two companies have jointly developed a robotics edge computing platform by converging Naver's OS and software solutions and Samsung's semiconductor solutions, including system on chip and image sensors.

