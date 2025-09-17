‘World’s most popular leader’: JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh extend birthday wishes to PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 17 Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh extended warm birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday on Wednesday.

Calling PM Modi, the ‘world’s most popular leader’, Nadda wished him a long and healthy life.

He also noted how initiatives launched by PM Modi enabled the upliftment of all citizens, while also making the country self-reliant.

“I extend heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the birthday of the world’s most popular leader, the architect of a new India, the esteemed Prime Servant Narendra Modi ji,” Nadda said in a post on social media platform X.

“With the motto of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas" (Together with all, Development for all, Trust of all, and Efforts of all), Prime Minister Modi ji has taken numerous transformative steps toward the upliftment of all sections of society and realising the goal of a self-reliant and developed India. Under your visionary leadership, our nation’s spiritual and cultural heritage has gained global recognition. Your able guidance is a source of inspiration for all of us, countless BJP workers. May God grant you excellent health and a long life. Best wishes!”, the Health Minister added

Singh called PM Modi a visionary for having transformed India’s image globally, as well as initiated India’s journey to become a developed nation.

“On this special day, my heartfelt tribute to the visionary who transformed India’s global standing. From #Vadnagar to the world stage, his journey personifies resilience, determination and commitment to nation-building,” Singh said.

“Wishing PM Narendra ModiJi a very Happy Birthday -- a leader who turned aspirations into achievements and set India on the course of #ViksitBharat,” the Minister added.

PM Modi's 75th birthday is being celebrated with nationwide events and the launch of health, welfare, and development programmes. It has become a national moment of celebration, marked by a wave of greetings and tributes from political leaders across the country.

Union Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav also extended his birthday wishes to PM Modi, while praying for his health and long life.

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to the esteemed Prime Minister of the country, Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Your life is a symbol of national service, dedication, and indomitable resolve. Your leadership has given India a new identity on the global stage and paved the way for realizing the dreams of millions of Indians," Jadhav said, on X.

Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya extended her wishes by calling PM Modi "world's most popular leader, the pioneer of New India construction, the architect of Atmanirbhar Bharat–Viksit Bharat".

Meanwhile, on the occasion of his birthday, PM Modi will visit Bhainsola village in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, where he will lay the foundation stone for India's first PM MITRA (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) Park, a major step toward boosting the textile industry in the state.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also launch two major national initiatives, 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' (Healthy Women, Empowered Families) and the eighth Rashtriya Poshan Maah (National Nutrition Month), to strengthen the country's health and nutrition services, particularly for women, children, and adolescents.

More than one lakh health camps will be held across the country from September 17 to October 2, marking India's largest-ever health outreach campaign.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor