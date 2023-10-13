X back after brief outage globally, including in India

New Delhi, Oct 13 Elon Musk-run X Corp on Friday suffered a brief outage globally, including in India, as users reported issues with posting as well as refreshing content on the platform.

According to outage monitoring portal Downdetector, the outage started around 7.30 pm before being fixed in about an hour.

"Twitter seems utterly broken again. Probably just Musk playing 5D chess and us unable to comprehend the genius of it," an X user posted. Another posted: "Everyone running to Instagram to find out if Twitter is down".

While 52 per cent users on Downdetector reported issues with X mobile app, around 44 per cent cited problems with the website.

X was up again after almost an hour-long outage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor