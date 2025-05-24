X Down Again? Elon Musk-Owned Social Media Platform Faces Second Outage Within 24 Hours

For the second day in a row, many users are having trouble refreshing their feeds. This issue affects users in both India and the United States, with over ten thousand reports in the US alone on Saturday. The social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, is experiencing a major outage. Users globally are encountering repeated refresh prompts and loading delays, a problem that has become increasingly frequent.

As of 8:39 a.m. EDT (1239 GMT), Downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages by compiling status reports from various sources, reported over 25,000 incidents of people reporting problems with the platform. As per the reports several users also said that basic functions such as logging in, accessing the app, and loading the website had become difficult during the outage.