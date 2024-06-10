Xbox games 2024: 'Fallout 76' expansion, 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6,' 'Gears of War: E-Day,' and more!

Washington [US], June 10 : The highly anticipated Xbox Games Showcase took place recently, leaving gamers around the world buzzing with excitement.

The event was packed with thrilling announcements, revealing a host of new games and updates that will surely captivate the gaming community.

According to Variety, the highlight of the showcase was the unveiling of 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.' Xbox chief Phil Spencer showcased the first gameplay footage of the highly anticipated game.

Fans were thrilled to learn that the game will hit the shelves on October 25 and will be available on the day of release for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Xbox also confirmed the news on their official social media.

In addition to 'Call of Duty,' Xbox also showcased other exciting titles. 'Gears of War: E-Day' made its grand appearance, promising intense action and gripping storytelling.

Fans of the 'Doom' series were treated to a prequel titled 'Doom: The Dark Ages,' which is set to take players on a thrilling journey through the depths of hell.

Furthermore, a reboot of the beloved 'Fable' franchise was announced, much to the delight of fans who have been eagerly awaiting its return.

Building on the success of Amazon Prime Video's 'Fallout' TV series, Xbox announced a new expansion update for Bethesda Studios' 'Fallout 76.'

Titled 'Skyline Valley,' this update will allow players to assume the role of a ghoul character, bringing a fresh and unique perspective to the game.

The showcase also featured updates on numerous other highly anticipated games.

'Avowed,' 'State of Decay 3,' EA and Bioware's 'Dragon Age: The Veilguard,' 'Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred,' 'Starfield: Shattered Space,' 'South of Midnight,' 'Atomfall,' 'World of Warcraft: The War Within,' Konami's 'Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater' remake, 'Winter Burrow,' 'Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024,' and extended footage from 'Indiana Jones and the Great Circle' were all showcased, along with their target release dates.

https://twitter.com/Xbox/status/1799867714502365464?

https://twitter.com/Xbox/status/1799860486835761291?

https://twitter.com/Xbox/status/1799850343070929108?

One of the major themes of the showcase was the day-and-date availability of these new titles on Xbox Game Pass.

As per Variety, this move emphasizes Microsoft Gaming's commitment to its subscription service customers, ensuring they can access the latest games without any delay.

Xbox president Sarah Bond had further exciting news to share.

According to Variety, she revealed that digital-only versions of the Xbox Series X and S will launch this holiday season, catering to the evolving needs of gamers.

Additionally, she hinted at the company's ongoing work on its "next generation" of consoles, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what the future holds for Xbox.

The Xbox Games Showcase was held during the Summer Game Fest, which added to the excitement surrounding the event.

Just two days earlier, the festival showcased titles like Warner Bros. Games' 'Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions' and PlayStation's 'Lego Horizon Adventures,' further fueling the anticipation for the gaming community.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor