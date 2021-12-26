Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge to launch in India on Jan 6

New Delhi, Dec 26 Smartphone brand Xiaomi is all set to launch new smartphone Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge that will carry support for 120W fast charging, in India on January 6.

Sandeep Sarma, the Senior Marketing Manager at Xiaomi India, shared a poster on micro-blogging site Twitter that mentioned that the 11i HyperCharge has a super bright AMOLED display that supports 1200 nits brightness.

In addition, the screen supports a full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The poster confirmed that the display will feature a centrally positioned punch-hole and slim bezels.

As per GizmoChina, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.67-inch S-AMOLED display and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. For security, it will feature a side-facing fingerprint scanner.

The device will come preinstalled with MIUI 12.5 based Android 11/12 OS, the report said.

The 11i HyperCharge will be powered by the Dimensity 920 chipset. It is likely to be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

The smartphone is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup that will consist of a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP telemacro triple camera unit. For photography, it will feature a 16MP front-facing camera.

