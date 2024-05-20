Yotta Data Services appoints Anil Pawar as Chief AI Officer

Mumbai, May 20 Digital transformation service provider Yotta Data Services, on Monday, appointed Anil Pawar as the Chief AI Officer and Head of AI Cloud Business Unit.

Reporting to Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, MD and CEO, Pawar will lead strategic endeavours within the AI Cloud Business Unit, focusing on leveraging AI, cloud and platform technologies to foster innovation and deliver significant value to customers.

“Together, we hope to not just drive growth in the Shakti AI Cloud Business Unit, but also reinforce our commitment towards enabling a truly digital Bharat,” said Gupta.

Pawar would oversee strategic initiatives such as AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS), AI Platform-as-a-Service (AIPaaS), AI Software-as-a-Service (AISaaS), and the Large Language Model (LLM) marketplace within the Shakti Cloud Business Unit.

“I look forward to working with the talented team at Yotta to deliver cutting-edge solutions and drive growth in the Shakti AI Cloud Business Unit while continuing to help Yotta engineer locally and deliver globally,” said Pawar.

Powered by the world's fastest NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs – Shakti Cloud is India's largest and fastest AI-HPC supercomputer.

Yotta, part of real estate developer Hiranandani group, operates its cloud regions at its hyperscale data centre parks in Panvel (Navi Mumbai) and Greater Noida (Delhi-NCR). Yotta’s Cloud is also Meity-empanelled.

