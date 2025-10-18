Young innovators, startups to connect with industry, stakeholders at ESTIC-2025: Minister

New Delhi, Oct 18 Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, on Saturday said that the upcoming Emerging Science, Technology, and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC-2025) is a stage for young innovators, startups and researchers to showcase innovative solutions, find mentorship and connect with industry and stakeholders.

India's flagship ‘ESTIC-2025’ event is set to bring together the nation's top scientific minds, innovators and policymakers from November 3-5 in the national capital.

The minister highlighted the integration of key frontier technologies, including semiconductors, AI, quantum computing, biotech, space and clean energy.

The programme features plenary addresses by global experts and Nobel Laureates, thematic technical discussions with S&T leaders, women entrepreneurs, and deep-tech startup CEOs, and on-ground showcases that spotlight disruptive innovation, including an exhibition by deep-tech startups and a poster forum for young scientists, faculty, and engineers.

“ESTIC brings together India's scientific community, industry and startups on a single platform to turn ideas into impact.

Through eleven thematic sessions and high-level panels, ESTIC-2025 will chart a comprehensive roadmap for Viksit Bharat 2047, enabled by a whole-of-government approach, said Professor Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST).

ESTIC-2025 is designed as an outcome-oriented forum that celebrates stakeholder contributions while fostering collaborations among researchers, entrepreneurs, industry and funding bodies.

The conclave's discussions and showcases are structured to identify actionable next steps and measurable follow-ups so that momentum continues beyond the three event days.

Designed as an outcome-oriented forum, the event aims to accelerate the lab-to-market journey for disruptive innovation, according to the minister.

