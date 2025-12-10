‘Your Money, Your Right’ movement to build financially empowered India: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Dec 10 Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that “Your Money, Your Right” movement is a “transformative initiative” to build a financially empowered and inclusive Bharat.

The Minister urged citizens to spread awareness and support beneficiaries.

"'Your Money, Your Right' movement is a transformative initiative aimed at building a financially empowered and inclusive Bharat," he said in a post on social media platform X.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dynamic leadership, the government remains committed to ensuring that rightful owners receive what is duly theirs," the minister said.

"Following PM Modi's call to strengthen this movement further, let us all come together to spread awareness, support beneficiaries, and help scale this movement across the nation," he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said the ‘Your Money, Your Right’ initiative aims to ensure that every citizen can reclaim what is rightfully his or hers, as thousands of crores lie unclaimed in the Indian banks, insurance, and mutual fund companies.

The nationwide campaign, launched on October 4 to help citizens recover unclaimed bank deposits, insurance proceeds, dividends, shares, mutual funds, and pensions, has returned about Rs 2,000 crore to rightful owners in its first two months, the government told Parliament on Tuesday.

In a post shared on the social media platform LinkedIn, PM Modi said that “here is a chance to convert a forgotten financial asset into a new opportunity”, adding that “together, let us build a transparent, financially empowered and inclusive India!”

The Prime Minister had earlier mentioned that Indian banks are holding Rs 78,000 crore "of unclaimed money belonging to our own citizens."

"Insurance companies have nearly Rs 14,000 crore lying unclaimed. Mutual fund companies have around Rs 3,000 crore, and dividends worth Rs 9,000 crore are also unclaimed,” he said.

The three-month drive (October-December 2025) is implemented across every state and Union Territory.

“From October till December 5, 2025, camps have been held in 477 districts with participation of public representatives, district administration, and officials from financial institutions,” the government informed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor