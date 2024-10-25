YouTube Shopping expanded in India to empower creators, viewers

New Delhi, Oct 25 Google-owned YouTube on Friday announced to expand YouTube Shopping in India, offering new opportunities for creators to diversify their earnings and for viewers to discover products from their favourite channels.

The YouTube Shopping affiliate programme offers Indian creators a unique opportunity to diversify their revenue streams and deepen their connection with their audiences, said Travis Katz, General Manager and Vice President, Shopping, YouTube.

The programme will allow eligible creators to tag products in their videos and earn revenue when viewers purchase them on the retailers site.

According to Katz, the incredible global success of YouTube Shopping, with over 30 billion hours of shopping-related content watched in 2023 alone, demonstrates the power of connecting creators, viewers, and brands in exciting new ways.

“We’re now bringing this same momentum to India with the launch of the YouTube Shopping affiliate programme starting with Flipkart and Myntra. We're unlocking a new phase of product discovery, powered by the strong connections between creators and their viewers,” Katz added.

Digital video is unlocking new possibilities for brands to showcase products and build relationships with customers.

Ravi Iyer, Senior Vice President and Head-Corporate Development and Strategic Partnerships, Flipkart Group, said with more than 500 million registered customers, Flipkart and Myntra understand the evolving and nuanced shopping needs of a diverse customer base.

The recent ‘e-Conomy India’ report found that as the country’s digital boom continues, with household consumption expected to double by 2030, digital commerce will become even more entrenched in Indians’ everyday experience.

Over 110,000 YouTube channels in India have more than 100,000 subscribers, exemplifying the trust and authenticity fostered by YouTube’s diverse creator ecosystem.

More than 65 per cent of consumers in India trust YouTube creators more than traditional celebrities, driving purchase decisions through authentic connection, the report showed.

“With Indian consumers increasingly embracing digital platforms, YouTube is evolving to meet those needs by connecting creators, viewers, and brands in seamless and engaging ways,” said Ajay Vidyasagar, Regional Director, APAC, YouTube.

