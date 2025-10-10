28th IITF-ATTU Asian Table Tennis Team Championships to be held at Kalinga Stadium

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 10 : The 28th IITF-ATTU Asian Table Tennis Team Championships will be held at the Athletics Centre of Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, from 11th to 15th October, 2025.

The prestigious event is being jointly organised by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), the Asian Table Tennis Union (ATTU), the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), the Odisha Table Tennis Association, and the Sports & Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha.

This marks the first-ever hosting of the Asian Table Tennis Team Championships in Odisha, and notably, the event returns to India after a 16-year hiatus.

Nearly 500 participants, including players and support staff from 22 countries - India, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Singapore, Macau, Bangladesh, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Uzbekistan - are taking part in the championship. Both men's and women's teams will compete for top honours.

The top-performing teams from this championship will qualify for the ITTF World Table Tennis Team Championships 2026 to be held in London, informed Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj during a press conference.

He further stated that several top-ranked international players will be showcasing their talent in this championship. From India, Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra, Diya Chitale, Yashaswini Ghorpade, Swastika Ghosh (Women's category) and Ankur Bhattacharya, Payas Jain, Manush Shah, Snehit Suravajjula, Manav Thakkar (Men's category) will represent the country.

Athletes from various nations have already arrived in Bhubaneswar and started their practice sessions. The Department has ensured all necessary arrangements - from world-class playing infrastructure approved by the ITTF to hospitality, accommodation and security for all participants.

As part of the promotional activities, the Championship Trophy was unveiled on October 6, followed by a Trophy Tour across prominent tourist locations, colleges, and shopping malls in Bhubaneswar. The event has generated significant enthusiasm among sports enthusiasts and the general public.

In addition, the 40th National Junior Athletics Championship commenced on Friday at the Kalinga Stadium and will continue until October 14, 2025. Around 2000 athletes from various states are participating, including 75 athletes (38 men and 37 women) from Odisha.

Sports Minister Suraj expressed pride that Odisha is hosting both national and international tournaments simultaneously, underscoring the State's growing prominence in the global sports arena. He added that Odisha has earned a distinct identity in the world of sports by developing world-class infrastructure and successfully hosting numerous international events including India's first World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze held at Kalinga Stadium in August this year.

Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Sports & Youth Services Department, Sheikh Hayat Al Khalifa, Acting Regional Vice President, ATTU, N. Ganeshan, Tournament Director and Olympian Padmashri Achanta Sharath Kamal were present in today's press conference.

